Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik named 2025 Musician of the Year

Estonian violin virtuoso Hans Christian Aavik has been named ERR's 2025 Musician of the Year, recognizing the 27-year-old's growing impact on Estonian music.

ERR said the annual title honors musicians whose work has advanced Estonian music culture and who maintain close creative ties with the public broadcaster.

Aavik's career has been marked by steady artistic growth, combining technical mastery with mature musical judgment. His interpretations are praised for their clarity, expressive depth, and versatility across both classical and contemporary repertoire.

Onstage, Aavik is known for performances that create a clear dialogue between composer and audience. He is equally compelling as a soloist and chamber musician.

2025 has been a particularly visible year for Aavik. His concert season has included major solo programs in Estonia and on international stages, featuring major violin works alongside more demanding, concept-driven repertoire.

ERR said his performances this year have stood out for interpretive maturity, technical confidence and musical conviction, reinforcing his reputation as an artist whose work resonates both at home and abroad.

Reception concert to air in January

Aavik is also a frequent presence on ERR's platforms. His performances have aired on Klassikaraadio and ETV, and he regularly appears in interviews on programs ranging from "Delta" to the nightly current events show "Ringvaade."

Over the holiday period, ETV will air a look back on Hans Christian Aavik's Carnegie Hall concerts on December 23, and he will appear on Vikerraadio's "Heli nälg" on December 25. ETV and Klassikaraadio will spotlight Aavik in Musician of the Year specials in January.

ERR's Musician of the Year award will be presented to Aavik at a special concert on January 29, broadcast live on Klassikaraadio, Vikerraadio and Raadio 4.

ERR has awarded the Musician of the Year title since 1982. Previous recipients include Alo Mattiisen, Tõnis Mägi, Tõnu Kaljuste, Ivo Linna, Paavo Järvi, Hirvo Surva, Mari Kalkun, Pärt Uusberg and, most recently, Vaiko Eplik.

