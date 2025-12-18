Visual artist Jonas Taul's puppet film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Estonia is to be represented at the Berlin Film Festival next February. Visual artist Jonas Taul's puppet film "Öömõtted" is to premiere.

The entry is part of the generation program for children's and youth cinema.

Filmed with a black and white aesthetic, Öömõtted ("Night Thoughts") is based on a book published in 2016 by Taul himself. It tells the story of a small boy whose thoughts begin to whirl around in his head as he crawls into bed in the evening, suffering his first existential crisis: Tempting thoughts, admirable thoughts, dangerous thoughts, frightening thoughts. Thoughts that reach high and far and lead him to search for answers.

Taul is the movie's director, screenwriter, editor, and production designer. The producers are Märt Kivi and Kerdi Oengo. The cinematographer is Ragnar Neljandi. The animators are Märt Kivi, Marili Sokk, and Triin Sarapik-Kivi. Volodja Brodsky composed the musical score.

Taul explains more about the origins of "ÖÖmõtted" in the clip below:

A previous Taul offering, another puppet film, "Üks imeline mees" ("One Amazing Man"), also based on his own book of the same name, netted him the Cultural Endowment's (Kultuurkapital) annual award.

The 76th Berlin International Film Festival runs February 12–22 next year.

