U.S. soldiers conduct live-fire training exercises at Tapa

U.S. Abrams at Tapa.
U.S. Abrams at Tapa. Source: Estonian Defense Forces/ Oliver Kaur
With 14 U.S. tanks currently stationed in Estonia, on Thursday, a live-fire training exercise took place at the Tapa Army Base.

The live-fire exercise at Tapa on Thursday was qualification exam for the U.S. Dakota Troop, 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, which arrived her in the fall armed with Abrams M1A2 battle tanks.  

Unlike the forest and bogs of the Estonian countryside, the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Central Training Area's combat firing range is the ideal terrain for armored forces.

"We have learned a lot. Looking at today's exercise, the maneuvering of armored units is still important. Part of today's exercise is so that we are able to use these weapon systems correctly," said BGen. John Mountford, deputy commander of the 5th Corps.

The political significance of U.S. tanks is currently considered more important than their maneuverability. According to the Washington Post, the U.S. is reevaluating its military priorities. Attention is shifting from Europe and Africa to China. How this will play out for NATO's European allies in the future remains unclear.

"Yesterday (Wednesday – ed.), the U.S. Congress passed a resolution stating that without congressional approval, the number of American troops in Europe – throughout Europe – cannot fall below 76,000. This is a very strong message. Baltic security aid was also confirmed, which will amount to $175 million for the Baltic states next year," said Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

U.S. soldiers conduct live-fire training exercises at Tapa

