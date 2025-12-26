X!

Strong winds, storm forecast across Estonia this weekend

Storm.
Storm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Strong winds are expected to hit Estonia in the coming days, with gusts of up to 30 meters per second forecast for Saturday.

Friday morning will be mostly clear. The northwesterly wind will be fairly strong, with gusts up to 14 meters per second, and up to 17 meters per second along the coast of Virumaa. Inland temperatures will drop close to zero, and some road sections may become slippery. Along the coast, temperatures will hover around 5 degrees Celsius.

During the day, cloud cover will be sparse, and the weather will remain dry. Northwest to north winds will blow at 5 to 10 meters per second, with gusts up to 14 or 15. In the evening, the wind will weaken. Air temperatures will range from 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 7 degrees along the coast, and decrease to near zero by evening inland.

Saturday

Saturday will bring a northwesterly windstorm.

Along the Baltic Sea, winds will begin to rise Saturday morning, and by late evening, northwesterly gusts will reach 20 meters per second inland, over 25 along the coast, and more than 30 near the Baltic Sea.

There will also be showers of rain and sleet, and snow in the evening.

Sunday

The storm will continue into Sunday, with nighttime gusts reaching 20 meters per second inland, 30 along the coast, and possibly more near the sea. Cold air will move in, and temperatures will remain above freezing only along the coast during the day.

The new week will begin with subzero temperatures and continued strong winds. Snow and sleet will fall from time to time. There will be patchy snow cover in Western Estonia, but in the east, a more substantial layer of snow will accumulate.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

