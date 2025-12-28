Rescue Board responds to almost 400 calls during storm

Thousands of households are without power on Sunday morning after a "very dangerous" storm and strong winds hit Estonia on Saturday. Over 400 calls were made to the Rescue Board.

Rescue Board official Viktor Saaremets told ERR that from the start of the storm on Saturday afternoon until 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the agency had received 381 calls. The majority have come from western and northern Estonia.

The agency said in a statement that no injuries have been reported.

"The night was busy. From the beginning of the storm yesterday until this morning, we have been receiving calls almost every few minutes, mainly concerning storm damage, trees fallen onto roads and streets," Saaremets said.

There were four cases of downed power lines causing fires and several car accidents involving trees.

Additionally, on Saturday evening, the storm tore the roof off an apartment building in Kärdla, but no similar incidents have been reported, Saaremets added.

"These numbers should be taken with some caution, as in addition to the rescue crews, local governments and various individuals have organized chainsaw crews to remove fallen trees, and not all incidents may have been reported to us—some have likely been dealt with independently. So the actual number is definitely higher," Saaremets emphasized.

"And since the storm hasn't subsided yet, the number is only going to grow," he added.

8,000 households without power

As of 10:30 a.m., Elektrilevi's online map showed that under 8,000 customers were without electricity due to storm-related outages.

The largest number of outages was in Harju County, followed by Lääne-Viru County and Rapla County.

At the peak of the storm, approximately 12,000 households were left without power.

Elektrilevi is asking customers to report outages via the MARU app, which allows for information to be quickly shared between the customer and the company.

Rohuküla–Heltermaa ferries to resume service at midday

On Saturday, TS Laevad, the operator of ferry traffic between the mainland and the major islands, said the connection to Hiiumaa would be restored on Sunday at around midday.

Ferries at 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. from Rohuküla to Heltermaa were canceled.

Tickets for canceled departures will be valid for travel in the general queue for up to 48 hours after the time indicated on the ticket.

Departures on the Saaremaa route are less affected by the strong wind and are continuing, but TS Laevad advises passengers to monitor updates on the company's website.

Sunday: "Dangerous weather" warning

The Environment Agency's weather warning on December 28, 2025. Source: Environment Agency

On Sunday morning, the wind had died down, but an orange "dangerous weather" warning is still in effect in Harju, Hiiu, Lääne, Pärnu, and Saare counties.

Northwesterly and northerly winds were blowing at 7–14 meters per second, with gusts up to 20. On the coast, the winds reached 15–22 meters per second, with gusts up to 32 meters per second.

Roads are littered with fallen trees, and central and eastern parts of the country also experienced icy conditions.

The wind is expected to start dying down on Sunday, with predominantly northwesterly winds blowing at 8–14 meters per second and gusts up to 20 meters per second, gradually weakening in the afternoon to 7–12 meters per second, with gusts up to 16 meters per second.

On Saturday, the Environmental Agency issued a "dangerous weather" storm warning for the West Coast over the weekend. On the western islands of Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, the situation was described as "very dangerous" and a rare red warning was in effect throughout Saturday. Wind speeds reached up to 29 meters per second, with gusts up to 32 meters per second.

Such strong storm winds can cause trees and branches to break, which may lead to widespread power outages, the agency warned.

--

