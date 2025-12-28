State island ferry discount only applies to permanent residents from 2026

The passenger ferry discount for islanders will change in 2026 and will only apply to those who are registered as living on an island full-time as of December 31, 2025.

The change affects ferry traffic to all Estonian islands – major or minor – where the state manages transportation.

Previously, the discount was granted based on residence status in the population register at the time of travel. For example, someone living in Tallinn with a second home in Saaremaa could change their residence status to the island for the summer to use the discount.

But starting from January 2026, only a person's residence status as of December 31 will be taken into account. This can be changed during the year, but it will not affect the ferry ticket price.

"Those who move during the year are all very, very welcome, but unfortunately, they will not get the discounted ferry fare in that case. The ferry ticket price is determined by the decision made now," said Laura Heinsaar, deputy mayor of Saaremaa Municipality.

The list of those eligible for the discount will be reviewed and updated once a year.

"A few hundred people regularly change their residence. For the state, this does not mean any financial gain, it brings neither extra costs nor additional revenue," said Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

The ministry said this rule was established in cooperation with local governments.

"This new regulation is definitely positive for island municipalities. We hope this positive net migration will also increase the local revenue base. In 2023–2024, the number of people leaving exceeded the number arriving, but in the final quarter of 2025, the number of newcomers has surpassed those leaving," said Heinsaar.

Previously, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) confirmed that in 2026, ferry ticket prices and schedules on routes between the major islands will remain unchanged.

