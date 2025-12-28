X!

State island ferry discount only applies to permanent residents from 2026

News
People waving at the TS Laevad ferry Tiiu, which serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route to Saaremaa.
People waving at the TS Laevad ferry Tiiu, which serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route to Saaremaa. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The passenger ferry discount for islanders will change in 2026 and will only apply to those who are registered as living on an island full-time as of December 31, 2025.

The change affects ferry traffic to all Estonian islands – major or minor – where the state manages transportation.

Previously, the discount was granted based on residence status in the population register at the time of travel. For example, someone living in Tallinn with a second home in Saaremaa could change their residence status to the island for the summer to use the discount.

But starting from January 2026, only a person's residence status as of December 31 will be taken into account. This can be changed during the year, but it will not affect the ferry ticket price.

"Those who move during the year are all very, very welcome, but unfortunately, they will not get the discounted ferry fare in that case. The ferry ticket price is determined by the decision made now," said Laura Heinsaar, deputy mayor of Saaremaa Municipality.

The list of those eligible for the discount will be reviewed and updated once a year.

"A few hundred people regularly change their residence. For the state, this does not mean any financial gain, it brings neither extra costs nor additional revenue," said Andres Ruubas, head of the public transport department at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture.

The ministry said this rule was established in cooperation with local governments.

"This new regulation is definitely positive for island municipalities. We hope this positive net migration will also increase the local revenue base. In 2023–2024, the number of people leaving exceeded the number arriving, but in the final quarter of 2025, the number of newcomers has surpassed those leaving," said Heinsaar.

Previously, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) confirmed that in 2026, ferry ticket prices and schedules on routes between the major islands will remain unchanged.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

PERH emergency department struggling with large number of flu patients

11:42

Jõulutunnel raises nearly €400,000 for treating children with rare diseases

11:28

Rescue Board responds to almost 400 calls during storm Updated

11:13

Estonia seeing 'more and more' measles cases

10:39

State island ferry discount only applies to permanent residents from 2026

09:44

Estonian politicians not optimistic about Trump-Zelenskyy summit

27.12

'Very dangerous' weather warnings issued for northwestern Estonia Updated

27.12

Falling visitor numbers prompt southeastern Estonian museums to seek solutions

27.12

Tallinn Zoo animals get visits from multiple Santas

27.12

Bill to expand municipal police powers on hold due to more 'pressing' matters

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.12

'Very dangerous' weather warnings issued for northwestern Estonia Updated

27.12

Falling visitor numbers prompt southeastern Estonian museums to seek solutions

11:28

Rescue Board responds to almost 400 calls during storm Updated

26.12

'Busy and somewhat tragic' Christmas period for Estonia's emergency services

27.12

Andri Haran: New Year's resolution should be for firms to raise prices

26.12

New York Times profiles Estonian diplomat and his Congress 'charm offensive'

27.12

Bicycle thefts on the rise in Tartu

27.12

Tallinn Zoo animals get visits from multiple Santas

26.12

Estonia's startup scene sees defense tech boost

26.12

EU surcharge unlikely to reduce popularity of cheap Chinese goods, experts say

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo