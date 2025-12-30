Suspect detained after 'Z' symbol painted on Riigikogu building

A man has been detained by police after reports that a "Z" symbol was painted on a column of the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament) building in Tallinn in the early hours of Tuesday, December 30.

A member of the Riigikogu's security service detained the suspect at the scene. He turned out to be a 32-year-old Estonian citizen, according to a report by Russian-language media outlet Rus.Delfi.

According to Kadri Ann Salla, operational director of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Northern Prefecture, the PPA have initiated legal proceedings for an offense under the Penal Code concerning the support and justification of international crimes.

The PPA also reiterated that the use of symbols that justify or support military aggression and international crimes, including the "Z" symbol, is prohibited by law in Estonia.

According to the authorities, the detainee is well known to the police and has been punished several times before for similar actions.

---

