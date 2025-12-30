Rescue workers tackling fire at Tallinn Old Town restaurant on Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon (December 30), rescue workers were responding to a fire, which broke out in the kitchen of a Tallinn Old Town restaurant.

On Tuesday, December 30, at 3:08 p.m., the emergency services received a report that smoke was coming from the kitchen of a restaurant on Pikk tänav in Tallinn Old Town due to a fan catching fire.

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the roof of the building was engulfed in flames.

Professional rescue workers from Lillküla, Kesklinna, Nõmme, Pirita, Lasnamäe, and Keila along with volunteers from Kope, as well as ambulances and police, are all currently involved in responding to the incident, according to the Rescue Board's press service.

The fire in the kitchen has been contained, though the roof of the building is engulfed in flames.

Rescue workers have cut off the gas and electricity supply to the restaurant.

The fire has been classified as the highest level of complexity, with the emergency services currently focusing on limiting its spread.

There have been no reports of any casualties in relation to the incident.

Rescue workers are asking residents of Tallinn Old Town to keep their doors and windows closed as well as to avoid traveling on Pikk tänav and Vaimu tänav.

Scene of the fire in Tallinn Old Town. Source: PPA

