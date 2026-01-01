Widespread water disruption in Tallinn

Half of Tallinn's residents are experiencing water disruptions on New Year's Eve due to a large-scale water outage caused by high consumption and unusual weather conditions.

The interruption started in the afternoon and water company Tallinna Vesi said its specialists are working to restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Tiit Terik told ERR that approximately half of Tallinn's residents do not have water in their homes. The problem will hopefully be resolved overnight, he added.

The official said the problems are caused by the weather because ice crystals are blocking the flow of water to the treatment plant.

"Because of the special weather conditions, water coming through the canal from the lake to the treatment plant has clogged the initial intake screens with ice crystals, which prevents the water from entering the plant. The main issue is that a layer of ice crystals forms on the screens. You might say the weather does not seem so bad, so how could this happen, but oddly enough, the same thing happened on December 31 back in 1987," Terik said.

Temporary inconvenience, not crisis

The deputy mayor sought to reassure the capital's residents.

"We know people are concerned, and a large number of Tallinn residents have been without water for a couple of hours, but for us, this is not yet what we would consider a crisis – it is a big temporary inconvenience that we hope to overcome soon. Our top priority is to ensure that hospitals and care institutions have water," he added.

He said Tallinn Children's Hospital and the North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) both have water, and it is available for East Tallinn Central Hospital, if requested.

The Rescue Board has also confirmed it has water available.

"Right now, our message is that Tallinna Vesi is working flat out to normalize the situation overnight," Terik said.

The deputy mayor said some of the ice was removed earlier, but it then reformed. Divers have been called in to try to resolve the issue underwater.

"This process requires specialized equipment, and we will see whether we can turn to a specialized organization for technical assistance if necessary. If the situation has not been resolved by 5 a.m., Tallinna Vesi will publish the locations where people can collect water themselves," he said.

Terik added that it's important to learn from the situation and recognize the need to be prepared for all kinds of crises.

"Even though both the Rescue Board and local governments have been saying this for a long time — prepare for crises — people today may still associate a crisis only with military conflict. But no. Even when weather conditions are slightly unfavorable and ice forms underwater, that too can cause disruptions to essential services. It's important to have emergency supplies at home. If you only start buying water once it's already gone, then it's too late," he said.

