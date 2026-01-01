Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations

People gathered in towns across Estonia on New Year's Eve, to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026.

In the capital, crowds gathered on Tallinn's Freedom Square to see a lightshow and concert.

Before the countdown began, there were performances by Synne Valtri Band, 5MIINUST, and Terminaator.

As in previous years, the city did not organise a fireworks show – although other residents still released them over the capital – but a light show thrilled the crowds on Freedom Square, moving in sync with the music.

PPA kept busy in Kuressaare

Meanwhile in Kuressaare, capital of Saaremaa, 2026 was seen in at the town's central square, accompanied by the lively sounds of dance music.

The local government has picked music instead of fireworks on New Year's Eve for several years now, though this did not stop plenty of local residents illuminating the skies over Kuressaare with fireworks of their own.

The evening was as busy for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as it was in the rest of the country.

"The common denominator that caused challenges for the police was alcohol and its abuse. Heavy alcohol consumption altered people's behavior, leading to disturbances of public order and violent conflicts that required police intervention," Kuressaare PAA station field commander Rünno Kurm said.

Traffic on the other hand remained relatively calm, and there were no serious traffic accidents.

"We monitored traffic during New Year's Eve with heightened attention and will certainly continue to keep a closer watch in the coming days on drivers' sobriety and compliance with speed limits, so that the period following the celebrations passes safely for everyone," Kurm added.

Editor's Note: This article was updated to include a gallery of Kuressaare's New Year's celebrations.

