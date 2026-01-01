Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2026 with Freedom Square concert

Crowds gathered on Tallinn's Freedom Square on New Year's Eve to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026 with a lightshow and a concert.

Before the countdown began, there were performances by Synne Valtri Band, 5MIINUST, and Terminaator.

As in previous years, the city did not organise a fireworks show – although other residents still released them over the capital – but a light show thrilled the crowds on Freedom Square, moving in sync with the music.

