Finnish Customs: Ship seized in Baltic cable case carried sanctioned steel

Finnish Customs said the Fitburg, a cargo ship detained Wednesday after damage to an Estonian–Finnish undersea cable, was carrying internationally sanctioned steel products.

Finnish authorities seized the Fitburg on Wednesday on suspicion of damaging an Elisa-owned undersea communications cable between Estonia and Finland earlier that morning.

Customs officials said the discovery of sanctioned steel followed inspections carried out after the ship was detained.

Armed officers were seen Wednesday evening at the Port of Kantvik in Kirkkonummi, removing items from the vessel. Svenska Yle journalist Dan Granqvist reported that the situation on board was calm after 7 p.m., with fewer than 10 officers carrying out investigative actions. Access to the port was closed.

Authorities examined several areas of the ship, including the bridge, and removed at least one large item from the vessel during the operation.

A photographer for Helsingin Sanomat said the ship's anchor — believed to have caused the damage — had been raised and secured to the vessel. The anchor appeared rusted and was fastened at the stern after being pulled from the water.

Finnish police have questioned the crew of the Fitburg and received initial statements as part of the investigation.

"Investigative procedures have been carried out on the ship and the crew has been interviewed," said National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) chief Risto Lohi. "We are now assessing the situation and the role of the crew."

The detained Fitburg anchored at the Port of Kantvik, west of Helsinki. Source: Reuters/Scanpix

He added that the crew, which includes citizens of Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, has been cooperative. The Fitburg sails under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Cable damage follows familiar pattern

According to Estonia's Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, telecom company Elisa detected damage to the Estonian–Finnish communications cable shortly before 5 a.m. The cable lies in Estonia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

At the time of the damage, a vessel was moving from Estonia's EEZ into Finland's EEZ. Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that police identified the suspected vessel as the Fitburg and, in a joint operation involving a helicopter and a Border Guard patrol vessel, placed the ship under authorities' control in Finnish EEZ waters.

The Fitburg was then moved to the Port of Kantvik, 30 kilometers west of Helsinki.

The KRP chief said the investigation is still in its early stages, and police are not commenting on whether the case could be linked to influence operations by another country.

At this point, suspected offenses include causing a serious disruption to communications, property damage and attempted property damage.

Lohi said the case shares similarities with several other cable disruptions in the Gulf of Finland involving foreign vessels over the past year.

"The common factor is that, as in this case, the cargo ship came from the direction of Russia and a lowered anchor is involved," he said, adding that each incident is being examined individually.

The Fitburg's path (in red) in the Gulf of Finland on December 31, 2025. Source: ERR

Ship owner has ties to Russia

According to the vessel-tracking site MarineTraffic, the Fitburg is owned by Fitburg Shipping Co Ltd and managed by the Turkey-based Albros Shipping & Trading Ltd, one of Turkey's largest shipping companies.

Its majority owner is Turkish businessman and founder Raim Alekperov, who holds a 76 percent stake in the company.

Alekperov is considered an influential figure in Turkey's shipbuilding sector and in Turkish–Russian maritime traffic. He is reportedly Azerbaijani and lives in Turkey.

Albros owns dozens of dry cargo vessels and tankers operating in the Russian, Azerbaijani and Turkish markets. The company also has subsidiaries, including Albros-Petersburg, which has an office in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Publicly available company information shows that many Albros vessels have previously sailed under the Russian flag and been operated by Russian crews.

Alekperov's name has previously surfaced in investigations into tax avoidance linked to companies associated with him. In 2017, leaked documents revealed the use of offshore tax haven structures registered in Malta by businesses and wealthy individuals connected to him.

While Albros itself is not currently subject to sanctions, a subsidiary violated Crimea-related shipping sanctions within the past decade. In 2017, the vessel Amur 2515, owned by the St. Petersburg-based Albros Petersburg Shipping, visited the port of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, in breach of sanctions.

This piece has been updated to include the latest details reported by Finnish Customs.

