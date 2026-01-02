X!

'Z' symbol graffiti sprayed on Defense League building on New Year's Eve

News
The Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) headquarters building in Tallinn.
The Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) headquarters building in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) headquarters building was on New Year's night defaced with graffiti which constitutes a hate symbol in Estonia, Postimees reported.

The graffiti, a "Z" symbol, which glorifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was spray-painted on an external wall of the Defense League building on Toompea tänav.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Kadri Ann Salla said the authority responded to the incident and reviewed nearby city cameras. The cameras examined did not cover the scene.

"We are continuing to clarify the circumstances," Salla said.

The incident came just the day after a 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20 days in prison for daubing the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) building with "Z" and "V" symbols.

Harju County Court sentenced Ivan Pletnev Wednesday, December 31, with the prison term effective immediately, after being found guilty of that act and also of defacing a sign on the fence at the Ukrainian Embassy in Tallinn, with the same symbol.

The PPA on Tuesday reiterated that the use of symbols that justify or support military aggression and international crimes, including the "Z" and "V" symbols, is prohibited by law in Estonia.

These two characters are not present in the Cyrillic alphabet but were used as unit identification markers during Russia's initial, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. They have become identified with glorifying the war of aggression.

In April 2022, the Riigikogu adopted a law banning this and other hate symbols.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:04

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of Estonian ex-police chiefs

12:43

'Z' symbol graffiti sprayed on Defense League building on New Year's Eve

12:08

Grocery sales fall for 4th year in a row

12:01

Injury casts doubt over ski jumper Artti Aigro's Winter Olympics status

11:04

Lauri Hussar: Estonia is our beacon

10:12

Tallinn ski trails getting ready to open with arrival of proper winter

09:31

Nyxair jet forced to circle as Saaremaa hit by heavy snowfall

09:06

Gallery: Estonia welcomes 2026 with concerts and celebrations Updated

08:53

Expert: No point expecting quick solutions to end the war in Ukraine

08:32

Estonia has no plans to follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland independence

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

01.01

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

01.01

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage Updated

31.12

Estonia likely to forfeit hosting top fencing event over opposition to Russian competitors

31.12

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo