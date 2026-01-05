Zoologist: Mouse and rat hardly every found in the same house

In light of the European Commission's new proposal, individuals would only be allowed to poison rats at home — not mice. According to zoologist Joosep Sarapuu of the Estonian Museum of Natural History, mice can be distinguished from rats by their smaller size: a mouse is nearly half the size of a rat.

"The term 'mouse' is a general name we use to refer to a wide range of small mammals, many of which are hard to identify at a glance," says Sarapuu. In Estonia, there are about 20 such rodent species, around five of which are known to sneak indoors. By contrast, Estonia has only two rat species — the brown rat and the black rat, the latter of which is more commonly found in eastern and southern parts of the country.

But how can people tell them apart if they've never seen one before? According to Sarapuu, the main distinction between rats and so-called mice is size. "Rats are nearly twice the size of mice. While adult mice are about the size of a large glue stick, an adult rat is more comparable to a 0.5-liter water bottle," he explains. This size difference, he says, should help people tell them apart even if the rodent quickly darts out of sight.

For those who don't get a clear look at the animals themselves, the species can also be distinguished by their droppings: mouse droppings are under one centimeter in length, while rat droppings are longer than one centimeter. "In general, though, mice and rats don't live in the same household at the same time, since rats are larger and stronger, tend to drive mice away and may even attack them," Sarapuu notes.

House mouse. Source: J. N. Stuart/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Traps and cats

If poisoning mice is no longer permitted, there are other ways to deal with them. "First, before winter sets in, it's important to check the exterior of the house for holes or cracks that mice could use to get inside. These can be as small as 1.5 to 2 centimeters," Joosep Sarapuu advises. Secondly, he recommends making sure no food is left lying around the house, as it can attract various animals.

"But if unwanted animals have already made their way indoors, there are several methods to get rid of them," the zoologist adds. The first option is to set traps. Those who use live traps should, according to Sarapuu, release the captured animal a good distance from the house to prevent it from returning. However, there's still a risk that the animal may die from hunger, cold or predators. "It's important to remember to wash your hands thoroughly after handling traps, as these animals can carry viruses," he notes.

Brown rat. Source: Dluogs/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Another option is to get a cat, which Sarapuu describes as, figuratively speaking, one of the most effective anti-mouse tools. "I've also read that mice dislike strong smells, such as peppermint, cinnamon, eucalyptus and citrus," he says. While it's highly unlikely that mice and rats would coexist in the same space, Sarapuu recommends using traps and/or a cat if that situation arises under the new directive.

Broadly speaking, as a zoologist, Sarapuu does not recommend using poison to control rodents. "It's likely dangerous for people and other animals that may come into contact with it — whether by spreading it around or by eating poisoned rodents," he explains. Another downside is that a poisoned animal may die somewhere inside the house where it's hard to reach. In that case, Sarapuu says, a person could be left wondering where that awful smell of a decomposing body is coming from and how to retrieve the carcass.

For those who want to learn to distinguish a brown rat from a house mouse with their own eyes, Sarapuu says the Estonian Museum of Natural History's exhibition "BiodiverseCity" offers the chance to do just that.

