Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzard in east, south Estonia

Ongoing snowfall and strong winds in Eastern and Southern Estonia have made roads in some areas impassable, prompting the Transport Administration to advise avoiding driving in those regions on Saturday if possible.

"Intense snowfall spreading across Estonia from Southern and Eastern Estonia, combined with wind and low temperatures, has made road conditions very difficult," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Transport Administration's traffic management center, to ERR on Saturday morning.

He said the situation is most difficult in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties and in Southeastern Estonia, but the snow and drifting have already reached Viljandi County and Harju County as well.

"There have been reports of traffic accidents on major roads—from the Tallinn–Narva maantee near Haljala and the Tallinn–Tartu maantee near Puurmani. Of the main highways, conditions are most difficult on the Tallinn–Narva maantee," Vaikmaa said.

Smaller roads in southern Estonia have already been blocked by snowdrifts and are impassable, the agency said.

"If possible, we ask people in these regions to postpone their trips if they can," said the head of the traffic management center. "There's a real risk of getting stuck, especially for lower vehicles and on smaller roads," he added.

Road maintenance crews are out with all available equipment and doing their best, but the priority is to keep main roads passable, which means it will take more time to clear side roads, Vaikmaa noted.

More information can be viewed on the Tark tee traffic website.

You can follow the latest weather alerts on the Environment Agency's website.

--

