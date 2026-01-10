X!

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzard in east, south Estonia

News
68 A car involved in an accident on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg highway in Varja on Saturday
68 A car involved in an accident on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg highway in Varja on Saturday Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Ongoing snowfall and strong winds in Eastern and Southern Estonia have made roads in some areas impassable, prompting the Transport Administration to advise avoiding driving in those regions on Saturday if possible.

"Intense snowfall spreading across Estonia from Southern and Eastern Estonia, combined with wind and low temperatures, has made road conditions very difficult," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Transport Administration's traffic management center, to ERR on Saturday morning.

He said the situation is most difficult in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties and in Southeastern Estonia, but the snow and drifting have already reached Viljandi County and Harju County as well.

"There have been reports of traffic accidents on major roads—from the Tallinn–Narva maantee near Haljala and the Tallinn–Tartu maantee near Puurmani. Of the main highways, conditions are most difficult on the Tallinn–Narva maantee," Vaikmaa said.

Smaller roads in southern Estonia have already been blocked by snowdrifts and are impassable, the agency said.

"If possible, we ask people in these regions to postpone their trips if they can," said the head of the traffic management center. "There's a real risk of getting stuck, especially for lower vehicles and on smaller roads," he added.

Road maintenance crews are out with all available equipment and doing their best, but the priority is to keep main roads passable, which means it will take more time to clear side roads, Vaikmaa noted.

More information can be viewed on the Tark tee traffic website.

You can follow the latest weather alerts on the Environment Agency's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:11

Supreme Court caps Financial Intelligence Unit's access to company data

11:33

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzard in east, south Estonia

10:53

CEO: 2025 was a record-breaking year on the Baltic stock exchanges

09:53

Courts declared over 150 companies bankrupt in 2025

09:32

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

09:02

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

09.01

Reform MPs criticize plan to introduce rural bus fares for children and pensioners

09.01

New Tallinn exhibition explores skateboarding as an art form

09.01

Astrid Lindgren's great grandson: All the talent in our family went to Astrid

09.01

Danish royal couple to make official visit to Estonia this January

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.01

Georgian restaurant fire in Tallinn Old Town caused by unclean ventilation system

08.01

Estonia mulling social tax change, implications for couriers and digital nomads

09.01

Tallinn plans to rebuild Viru bus terminal

08.01

Government confirms new minimum wage for teachers

09.01

Estonia registered 550 fewer births in 2025

11:33

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzard in east, south Estonia

09.01

Gallery: Rescue efforts underway for storm-sunk ships at Tallinn harbor

09.01

Ministry scraps free county line bus ticket policy for pensioners and children

09:02

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

09.01

Danish royal couple to make official visit to Estonia this January

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo