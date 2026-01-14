X!

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield

News
{{1768401360000 | amCalendar}}
News

Estonian star Niina Petrõkina is in action at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield on Wednesday. Sports fans can catch all the action live via the links in this article from 8.30 p.m.

First up on Wednesday at the European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield was the pairs short program, starting at 4.50 p.m. (Estonian time).

Reigning European champions and 2025 World Championship silver medalists Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany are favorites for the title. Their personal best in the short program is 77.61 points, which they set last September.

Georgian pair Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava are also sure to be in contention for a medal in Sheffield. The two-time junior world champions won bronze medals at last year's European Championships in Tallinn.

Looking for a strong performance too, will be two-time European medalists Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini of Italy.

A total of 17 pairs will compete on Wednesday, with the best 16 advancing to Thursday's free skate program.

Of particular interest to Estonian skating fans is the women's short program, which gets underway at 8.30 p.m. (Estonian time) and can also be watched live on ETV+ here.

Niina Petrõkina. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The event features three Estonians competitors: reigning European champion Niina Petrõkina, Nataly Langerbaur and Kristina Lisovskaja.

Petrõkina was awarded 68.94 points in the short program last year to become European champion – a score which remains her personal best. Langerbaur's record is 56.00 points and Lisovskaja's is 57.87 points.

The level of competition at this year's European Championships is high, with all those who finished in the top ten at last year's event in Tallinn also competing in the women's event in Sheffield. Added to the mix is 2023-24 European champion Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, who returns to the event after a year's break.

Of the Estonian trio, Lisovskaja is first to take to the ice, competing in the third group, at 8.50 p.m. Estonian time. Langerbaur will compete in the fourth group from 9.30 p.m., while Petrõkina is in the last group, at 11.51 p.m.

Of the skaters involved in the short program, 24 will qualify for Friday evening's free skate.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: ERR Sport, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14.01

Tallinn City Government pulls plug on several green turn-related projects

14.01

Fotografiska Tallinn opens exhibition in European Capital of Culture 2026 Oulu

14.01

Classic Estonian movie 'Dead Mountaineer's Hotel' selected for Berlin Film Festival

14.01

Documentary about Eurovison stars Puuluup to premiere at DocPoint Tallinn

14.01

Estonia's FM slams idea of EU-Russia envoy as 'dangerous'

14.01

South Estonian hospital sees influx of foreigners after Cyprus handball team accident

14.01

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield Updated

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Debt collectors and banks have different expectations for new credit register

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

14.01

Watch live: 2026 European Figure Skating Championships from Sheffield Updated

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

'Dreaming' drunk driver flees police to dodge breathalyzer test

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo