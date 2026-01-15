Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

Sports fans can watch Estonian brothers Aleksander and Mihhail Selevko in the short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield live on ETV+ via the links in this article from 4.45 p.m.

Aleksander Selevko, who won silver at the European Championships in Kaunas two years ago, is once again among the favorites. This season, Selevko has already taken second place at the Grand Prix stage in Canada and set a new personal record in the short program of 91.28 points.

His younger brother Mihhail has been struggling with problems caused by replacing his blades and boots since November.

The Selevko brothers will perform in the penultimate group in the short program. Mihhail will take to the ice at 6:25 p.m.(Estonian time) and Aleksander at 6:50 p.m.

At last year's European Championships in Tallinn, the Selevko brothers were both among the top ten, with Mihhail finishing seventh and Aleksander ninth.

The winner of the 2025 European Championships in Tallinn, Swiss skater Lucas Birgig, will be looking to defend his title in Sheffield. Kevin Aymoz of France, Daniel Grassl, Nicolò Memola and Matteo Rizzo of Italy, as well as Nika Egadze of Georgia are also expected to be in with a chance at taking medals home-

Adam Xiao Him Fa of France, who won the European title in 2023 and 2024 European champion and also took bronze in Tallinn last year, has withdrawn from the 2026 European Championships.

A total of 29 athletes will compete in the men's short program, with 24 advancing to the free skate event on Saturday.

The live action from Sheffield can be seen on ETV+ from 4.45 pm. on Thursday here.

