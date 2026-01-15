X!

Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

News
News

Sports fans can watch Estonian brothers Aleksander and Mihhail Selevko in the short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield live on ETV+ via the links in this article from 4.45 p.m.

Aleksander Selevko, who won silver at the European Championships in Kaunas two years ago, is once again among the favorites. This season, Selevko has already taken second place at the Grand Prix stage in Canada and set a new personal record in the short program of 91.28 points.

His younger brother Mihhail has been struggling with problems caused by replacing his blades and boots since November.

The Selevko brothers will perform in the penultimate group in the short program. Mihhail will take to the ice at 6:25 p.m.(Estonian time) and Aleksander at 6:50 p.m.

At last year's European Championships in Tallinn, the Selevko brothers were both among the top ten, with Mihhail finishing seventh and Aleksander ninth.

The winner of the 2025 European Championships in Tallinn, Swiss skater Lucas Birgig, will be looking to defend his title in Sheffield. Kevin Aymoz of France, Daniel Grassl, Nicolò Memola and Matteo Rizzo of Italy, as well as Nika Egadze of Georgia are also expected to be in with a chance at taking medals home-

Adam Xiao Him Fa of France, who won the European title in 2023 and 2024 European champion and also took bronze in Tallinn last year, has withdrawn from the 2026 European Championships.

A total of 29 athletes will compete in the men's short program, with 24 Twenty-four advancing to the free skate event on Saturday.

The live action from Sheffield can be seen on ETV+ from 4.45 pm. on Thursday here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Viktor Solts, Michael Cole

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:50

PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

17:17

Price of Estonian butter to start falling soon

16:46

Dentist disappears leaving dozens of customers who prepaid in the lurch

16:38

Watch live: Estonia's Selevko brothers at European Figure Skating Championships

16:09

Extra-bright bolide meteor seen over Estonia, Latvia

15:50

Estonia calls for Europe to introduce Schengen ban for Russian veterans

15:35

Estonians' support for EU membership lowest in recent years

15:35

TV mast which first brought television to Estonia's islands turns 60

15:18

Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested Updated

15:12

Estonian skier used cocaine undetected before final race of career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

14.01

Estonia planning to destroy all raccoon dogs on Hiiumaa island

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

13.01

Estonia's PPA warns about ice risks after 5 Latvians accidentally cross Russian border

08:50

Niina Petrõkina takes the lead at the European Figure Skating Championships Updated

13.01

Israeli citizen gets into hot water trying to bring samovar to Estonia

14.01

Tallinn-Helsinki ferry fatality being investigated as murder

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

13.01

Estonia's recent snowy weather may also be a boon to invasive slugs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo