Security services expel Russian citizen for 'security reasons'

Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) on Friday said it expelled a Russian citizen and army serviceman for security reasons and handed him a Schengen visa ban.

The ISS posted two images of Arutyunyan on the X social media website, the first of him wearing a Russian Army uniform holding a bunch of flowers, and the second in a yellow winter coat and blue mask from TalTech university flanked by security officials at the border.

"David Arutyunyan dreamed of joining the Russian army. But when it came time for deportation, he hid behind a mask. For security reasons, the ISS, together with the PPA, expelled Russian citizen and servicemember Arutyunyan from Estonia and issued him a Schengen-wide entry ban," the agency wrote on X.

Earlier this week, the ISS said it expelled two citizens from Pakistan and India over their support of Hezbollah and the Iranian regime.

