Pärnu wants to recreate 1930s city center bridge

The original Pärnu Suursild bridge. City authorities would like the planned reconstruction of the existing bridge to resemble this.
The original Pärnu Suursild bridge. City authorities would like the planned reconstruction of the existing bridge to resemble this. Source: Digar
Pärnu city government is calling for a new city center bridge to resemble a four-arched structure, opened in 1938 during the period of the first republic, which previously stood on the same site.

Unfortunately, the lifespan of the bridge, named Suursild, was short as it was destroyed during World War II.

"This bridge really could be a kind of landmark in the city of Pärnu, and its external appearance should be based on the architectural side view of the 1938 Suursild as it was originally built, before it was blown up during the Second World War and later restored in the form we see today. If such a major renovation is undertaken, then it would make sense to restore the original version as it was," said Pärnu Deputy Mayor Robert Kiviselg (EKRE).

According to Kiviselg, the issue is not only about aesthetics; arches would also be more functional.

"The current load-bearing beam of the bridge is relatively massive, and the passage underneath the bridge is fairly narrow. Using arches will make it possible for those load-bearing structures to take over part of the function of the current beam, and that in turn allows the bridge to be made visually much lighter and more airy," Kiviselg added.

The existing Pärnu Kesklinna Bridge. Source: ERR

Pärnu city government announced the design tender for the reconstruction of the Kesklinna Bridge, which spans the Pärnu River, last fall, inviting both movable and non-movable solutions. That tender was initially due to close in mid-January, but after the local government elections brought a new coalition into office, an additional condition was added to the procurement documents, leading to an extension of the deadline.

"We'll see what kind of offers come in, what the price would be for the fixed option and for the movable option. Based on that, the city government can decide which path to choose and whether the necessary funds are available," the deputy mayor said.

The design tender is open to applications until February 2. The existing Kesklinna Bridge is in poor condition.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

