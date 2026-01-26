Former party leader who called Bucha massacre 'staged' says now top Moscow realtor

A former leader of the pro-Kremlin KOOS party who is on a wanted list in Estonia claims he is now Moscow's top real estate agent, Postimees reported .

Oleg Ivanov has been living in Russia since May 2023 after he was ousted from KOOS, though he says he still coordinates the party's work from there.

Ivanov, 48, first gained media attention for his pro-Kremlin views and appearances on Russian TV, and is now claiming he is the top realtor in Moscow, ranking first among 200 agency employees within just 100 days.

Ivanov posted a New Year's greeting video from Barvikha, just outside the capital speaking in both Russian and Estonian, as well as another from an outdoor food fair in Red Square, expressing his regret that his KOOS partymates who are in custody: Former leader Aivo Peterson and Oleg Besedin, could not be there.

Ivanov also encouraged friends and associates to join him working in real estate in Russia, where he is promoting the Smenivarti.ru chain, which operates in many cities across the country.

Ivanov polled 2,699 votes in Tallinn's Lasnamäe, City Center and Pirita district at the 2023 Riigikogu election, not enough to win a seat.

Background:

While in Estonia with KOOS, among other things Ivanov claimed that the war in Ukraine was not started by Russia but by the U.S. and the EU.

In April 2022 Ivanov posted a video on the Internet, calling the Bucha massacre which happened the previous month a "staged event."

Other claims he has made include that Finland and Sweden have both been dragged into NATO against their will and as a substitute for Ukraine being a member.

He was essentially subjected to a vote of no confidence within the party, "Pealtnägija" reported, and left the country in May 2023 fearing arrest, initially making for Sochi.

Late last year the first tier Harju County Court has remanded Bessedin in custody for a period of two months on suspicion of acting against Estonia's interests and of violating international sanctions. Then in December, Peterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison for treason by Harju District Court on Thursday.

KOOS polled at around 1 percent according to a recent survey.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!