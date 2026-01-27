X!

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia

News
{{1769505720000 | amCalendar}}
Denmark's King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary visited Estonia on January 27, 2026.
Denmark's King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary visited Estonia on January 27, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Tuesday and Wednesday, King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary will be in Estonia on a state visit at the invitation of President Alar Karis.

The Estonian head of state and his spouse will meet the Danish royal couple at Kadriorg, joined by Estonia's ministers of defense and foreign affairs as well as leading members of the Danish delegation. President Karis and Sirje Karis, together with King Frederik X and Queen Mary, will visit the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe where they will light candles in remembrance of the victims of totalitarian crimes.

Later, the Danish king and queen will meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Evelin Oras at the House of the Brotherhood of the Black Heads, as well as with President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar.

President Karis and Sirje Karis will also accompany the Danish royal couple to the Rakett 69 science studio where they will learn about the activities of HK Unicorn Squad and meet with girls studying robotics and technology.

In the evening, President Alar Karis will host a state dinner in honor of the Danish royal couple at the Niguliste Museum. The dinner will be preceded by a formal concert, which will be broadcast live on Klassikaraadio.

On Wednesday, King Frederik X will visit the cyber defense training center CR14. This will be followed by a reception for the royal couple at Tallinn Town Hall and the state visit will conclude with a departure ceremony in the Danish King's Garden.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia records nearly 7,000 healthcare incidents in first year of tracking

19:50

Winter swimmer: Conditions are perfect for getting into the water

19:41

Ukraine cooperation strengthens business ties between Estonia and Japan

19:17

Lineup announced for Tallinn Music Week 2026

18:43

Ivangorod border crossing reconstruction to be completed by end of 2026

18:00

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

17:24

North coast sea conditions mean Botnica icebreaker called out

16:45

Paulig looking to move Santa Maria seasoning production from Sweden to Estonia

16:36

Holocaust Remembrance Day marked at memorial to French Jews in Tallinn Updated

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

16:11

Gallery: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

12:48

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

10:21

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

25.01

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

08:11

City government scraps plans for bike lanes on major Tallinn streets

26.01

Tallinn's Club Hollywood planning to become multi-purpose event center

26.01

Bolt founder Markus Villig to head up government's AI advisory council

12:02

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo