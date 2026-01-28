X!

Valga 'peeping' case raises questions about law on drone use

News
Quadcopter-type drone (photo is illustrative).
Quadcopter-type drone (photo is illustrative). Source: Transport Administration
News

A resident of the South Estonian town of Valga getting surprised by the appearance of a drone outside their third-floor window late at night has raised the question of how the right to privacy is governed when it comes to drones, Lõuna Postimees reported

The issue is, officials admit, a complex gray zone – for one thing, the flying aspect of drones and permission to do so is governed by the Transport Administration, while the area of illegal surveillance or stalking falls under the remit of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), and also under the Data Protection Inspectorate's (AKI) responsibility.

Both domestic and EU law (bearing in mind Valga lies on the border with Latvia) cover drone flying, and the rules also vary on drone type, weight etc. – though one thing which applies to all is that they must not be used for illicit peering into people's windows: Images captured in which a person is identifiable constitute a data protection infringement.

While the PPA has the power to seize a drone, the idea of shooting down or otherwise disabling an unwanted aerial visitor – floated by Valga residents after the recent incident – is discouraged.

The best first step in the case of a potential privacy violation by a drone is to call 112; documenting the situation, such as by taking photos of the drone on one's phone, is also a good idea, though it may not even need to get to that stage – if the drone owner is known, one can always talk to them first to resolve the issue, as it can be the case the operator was unaware they were infringing anything and/or had no intent to do so. For this reason, drone users should also thoroughly familiarize themselves with the law.

An extensive drone use guide is available in English here, and for more information on the rules in force, visit the Transport Administration's website. Information on the privacy aspect of drones and cameras is available from the AKI's site here (link in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Estonians in the Bundesliga: Mets' St. Pauli lose, Hein's Werder Bremen salvage a draw

15:33

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

14:54

Daniil Glinka wins again in Portugal, seeing off former world top 60 player

14:18

Valga 'peeping' case raises questions about law on drone use

13:55

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

13:54

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

13:21

Former Estonian president on seeking another term: Politicians say I'm a real pain

13:01

Smart-ID+ upgrade aims to outwit scammers with new authentication tools

12:59

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe wins prestigious UAE tour

12:29

Rescue Board chief: Civil defense funding has been continually shrinking

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

13:54

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

27.01

First chapters of free B2 Estonian language course released online

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

27.01

Royal visit guide: Danes love their king very much

27.01

Estonian woman's boiling water viral challenge ends badly

26.01

Finnish schools in Estonia face loss of funding due to residence data reform

09:14

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

The flag that fell from heaven: The legend forever binding Tallinn and Denmark

08:16

Kurdish activist in Tallinn convicted over social media support for terror group

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo