Tartu to mark 106th anniversary of peace treaty on Monday

The Kalevipoeg War of Independence memorial in Tartu.
The Kalevipoeg War of Independence memorial in Tartu. Source: Ruudu Rahumari
The 106th anniversary of the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty will be commemorated on Monday.

On the morning of Monday, February 2, representatives of Tartu's high schools will lay wreaths and candles in front of the Jaan Poska sculpture. They will then head to the Estonian Literary Museum, where a meeting will begin around the Tartu Peace Treaty negotiation table.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Tartu Tamme High School graduate Elo Rahman will both give speeches at the meeting.

At 11 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Kalevipoeg monument by the bank of the Emajõgi River.

Short speeches will also be given there by Urmas Klaas, active members of Korp! Amicitia Anna Elisabeth Benno and Lilli Maire Adson, and Cadet Sergeant Karl Henrik Tiko of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Academy. Wreaths and candles will also be placed at the monument.

At 11:30 a.m., a public meeting organized by the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Union will begin in front of Vanemuise 35. Short speeches will be given on the topic of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

At 4 p.m., the KGB Museum (Riia 15b) will host a themed evening entitled "Tartu in World War II – When Peace Did Not Last." The event aims to remind people that, in addition to official agreements, peace also requires a strong sense of unity and determination.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

The treaty was signed on February 2, 1920, between Estonia and Soviet Russia. Russia agreed to recognize Estonia's independence and the borders of its territory. With the signing of the treaty, Estonia's War of Independence came to an end.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

