Regula ferry forced off Hiiumaa route as mainland link hangs by a thread

The Regula has been pulled from ferry service between Hiiumaa and the Estonian mainland through at least Monday, leaving one vessel to maintain the vital transport link.

Ferry operator TS Laevad announced Thursday that the ferry Regula will not operate on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route until at least Monday, February 9.

The vessel, which normally handles early and late departures as well as additional runs on the weekends, has been sidelined by dropping water levels and challenging ice on the Väinameri Sea.

Now, the only ferry operating between Hiiumaa, Western Estonia's second largest island, and the mainland is the Tiiu, which is running on schedule but with new restrictions on heavy cargo from Thursday evening. Smaller vehicles are not affected.

"The Tiiu has increased restrictions on heavy cargo, which the captain can adjust depending on conditions," said TS Laevad CEO Indrek Randveer, noting that they are still several steps away from the island's ferry connection being totally severed.

"If water levels drop further, we've agreed with the municipality to prioritize vehicles carrying essential goods to the island first," he added.

The Regula's limited ability in the current conditions is due to its design: though ice-class rated, its propeller sits higher than on other TS Laevad ferries, reducing thrust in shallow water. Should the Regula become stuck, the Tiiu wouldn't have enough room to pass.

Even the new state-planned fifth ferry, an electric vessel, would not be able to replace the Regula on the Heltermaa–Rohuküla route without the necessary charging infrastructure.

The TS Laevad-operated Regula. Source: Margus Mulg/ERR

Hiiumaa Municipal Mayor Hergo Tasuja said the situation is serious, but not unprecedented for the island. Still, residents and local businesses worry about maintaining a transport connection with the mainland.

*From where we're looking, the main problem is that the state doesn't have a suitable backup ferry," Tasuja said. While air connections exist, and an official ice road is on the way between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, "there's no alternative for large-scale cargo transport."

'They really should have planned for this'

Islanders expressed concern and frustration at the situation.

"We don't even cross often," said Kersti. "It was a little nerve-wracking since my son had an operation, and we weren't sure if we could get across in time."

"It's frustrating, I guess, but as they say, there's no fighting nature," said Ergo, another local. "But they really should have planned for this. The ferry company also shouldn't have docked one of the vessels in the middle of the worst ice conditions."

The latest disruptions have reignited calls for a properly equipped fifth ferry to guarantee service between the islands and the mainland, as residents emphasize the current situation leaves Hiiumaa vulnerable to weather and water-level changes.

The Environment Agency says forecasts show no relief in the days ahead, with high pressure, cold temperatures and easterly winds keeping waters icy and levels low.

Frozen sea view from the deck of a ferry between the Western Estonian islands and mainland. January 2026. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

--

