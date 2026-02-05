X!

Icebreaker to start in Tallinn next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over

News
Icebreaker MSV Botnica in port in Tallinn, with a passenger ferry visible in the background.
Icebreaker MSV Botnica in port in Tallinn, with a passenger ferry visible in the background. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Icebreaking operations will begin around Tallinn February 11, bringing temporary rules for ships entering or leaving Kopli, Tallinn and Muuga bays.

The Transport Administration said worsening ice conditions have made icebreaking necessary in Tallinn in addition to the ports in Pärnu, Sillamäe and Kunda.

Director general Priit Sauk set February 11 as the start date for the operations around the capital.

The state-chartered icebreaker vessel MSV Botnica, owned by TS Shipping, will provide icebreaking services in the region.

The Botnica has already been operating this winter at the ports of Sillamäe and Kunda.

Under temporary restrictions in place from next week, ships entering or leaving Tallinn-area ports must have an ice class of a least 1C under the Lloyd's Register or equivalent and main engine power of no less than 1,600 kilowatts (kW).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Merko and Nordecon's 2025 profits down nearly 50 percent on year

19:40

Two Estonian-funded construction projects open in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

19:06

Watch: Winter Olympics opening ceremony live on ERR this Friday

18:25

Estonia to close 2 Russian border crossing points at night from February 24

17:48

MP on Karis messages controversy: Foreign ministry not up to the task

17:21

Icebreaker to start in Tallinn next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over

17:13

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

16:58

New international artists announced for Viljandi Folk Music Festival

16:20

Minister: Estonia won't be renting out prison space to any other countries

16:16

Low water level grounds Kihnu ferry

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

12:18

Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for EU talks with Kremlin Updated

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

07:48

US approves over $200 million for Baltic security in 2026 Updated

10:11

Tesla to open dealership in Estonia

03.02

Hiiumaa ferry runs aground as authorities struggle to keep island connected

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo