Icebreaker to start in Tallinn next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over

Icebreaking operations will begin around Tallinn February 11, bringing temporary rules for ships entering or leaving Kopli, Tallinn and Muuga bays.

The Transport Administration said worsening ice conditions have made icebreaking necessary in Tallinn in addition to the ports in Pärnu, Sillamäe and Kunda.

Director general Priit Sauk set February 11 as the start date for the operations around the capital.

The state-chartered icebreaker vessel MSV Botnica, owned by TS Shipping, will provide icebreaking services in the region.

The Botnica has already been operating this winter at the ports of Sillamäe and Kunda.

Under temporary restrictions in place from next week, ships entering or leaving Tallinn-area ports must have an ice class of a least 1C under the Lloyd's Register or equivalent and main engine power of no less than 1,600 kilowatts (kW).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!