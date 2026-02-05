X!

Gallery: Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday

Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 6, 2026
Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 6, 2026 Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics took place on Friday evening on in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Estonia will be represented at the games by a record number of participants. The Estonian delegation comprises 31 athletes (in 11 different sports), along with 47 coaching, medical and support staff.

At Friday's opening ceremony, the Estonian flag was carried by biathlete Johanna Talihärm and speed skater Marten Liiv.

However, the athletes were not be walking side by side: the opening ceremony took place in four locations simultaneously – Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno and Predazzo.

Marten Liiv carried the flag at the San Siro stadium in Milan, while Johanna Talihärm was at the Olympic Village in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

President Alar Karis also attended the opening ceremony.

The ceremony lasted around three hours, and for the first time in history, two Olympic cauldrons were lit: one in Milan, in Arco della Pace Square, and the second in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where the skiing competitions will take place.

The main ceremony was at the San Siro, with music performed by Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

The Olympic curling tournament is already underway, having begun on Wednesday, February 4. Estonia are represented in the mixed doubles competition by Mari Kaldvee and Harri Lill.

The games continue until February 22, with live action daily on ERR's channels.

The full list of events live on ERR is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Viktor Solts, Andrew Whyte

