Estonian family builds viral rainbow igloo for child's birthday

Annemary Neimar and Silver Tuisk's rainbow igloo in Saku, Estonia. February 2026.
Annemary Neimar and Silver Tuisk's rainbow igloo in Saku, Estonia. February 2026.
Just south of Tallinn, a Saku family made the most of the lasting cold snap, building a colorful igloo for their child's birthday using teamwork and a little winter magic.

The idea for the igloo came before winter hit in earnest locally, inspired by viral photos of colorful igloos circulating on social media.

"We had no way of knowing winter would last this long," said Annemary Neimar.

Annemary Neimar and Silver Tuisk's rainbow igloo in Saku, Estonia. February 2026. Source: ERR

Construction took two weeks, with Neimar and her partner Silver Tuisk working each evening.

"The hardest part was making the ice blocks," Tuisk admitted. "Laying them was easier."

Tuule Tuisk helping make ice for their rainbow igloo in Saku, Estonia. February 2026. Source: author's submission

Tuule Tuisk, whose birthday sparked the winter project, was a demanding client, but also pitched in.

"Tuule's birthday was Sunday," Neimar said, adding that this gave them a hard deadline to work with. "We spent most of her birthday in the igloo, and Tuule was very proud of her own personal home."

Annemary Neimar, Silver Tuisk and their child Tuule in their rainbow igloo in Saku, Estonia. February 2026. Source: ERR

Building the igloo required a great deal of patience, but the final result has drawn attention and delighted the entire Saku community, especially when lit from inside at night.

"We just started with too few molds," Neimar added. "Go big! Do a hundred at a time. You'll finish it much faster."

Annemary Neimar and Silver Tuisk's rainbow igloo in Saku, Estonia. February 2026. Source: ERR

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

