Estonia hands Russia diplomatic not over night-time border closures

On Friday (February 6), the Estonian foreign ministry summoned the Russian Embassy's chargé d'affaires ad interim to deliver a diplomatic note informing them Estonia will close two of its border crossing points to night-time traffic.

When delivering the note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the representative of the Russian Embassy that, due to border incidents originating from the Russian Federation, Estonia will close two border crossing points to night-time traffic.

The note explained that on Thursday, February 5, the Estonian government had decided to amend Regulation No. 205 of 25 June 2002, "Border crossing points open for international traffic," and close the Luhamaa and Koidula border crossing points during night-time hours (from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) for a period of up to three months.

The measure will enter into force on February 24, 2026.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!