Watch: Winter Olympics action live on ERR this Saturday

Fans of the Winter Olympics can catch live action from Milan-Cortina on ERR's channels this Saturday. All the links you need are in this article.

From 12:25 p.m. Estonian time, ETV is showing live coverage of the men's downhill skiing event here.

That will be followed by the women's 10 + 10 km cross-country skiing at 1.50 p.m. here, where four Estonians are taking part.

At 3 p.m. ETV and ETV+ will show the qualification round of the men's freestyle skiing here and here.

A total of 29 athletes will compete in the freestyle skiing, including Estonia's Henry Sildaru.

The 19-year-old is competing in all three freestyle skiing events at this year's Olympics.

"We already have drawings of the Olympic course, so we more or less know what the course is like. But of course, the drawings and the actual course are a little different. We'll be able to finalize our plans once we're actually at the Olympic course," Sildaru told ERR a week before the start of the games.

At 3.30 p.m., curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill are up against the Norwegian duo Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten on ETV here.

The Estonian pair have one win and three losses at the Olympics so far. On Wednesday, they went down to Switzerland 7-9, before losing 5-10 to Great Britain on Thursday. They bounced back with a 7-5 win over Sweden on Friday before losing 4-7 to hosts Italy later in the day.

Kaldvee an Lill are in action again on Saturday at 8 p.m. against Norwegian pair Kristin Skaslien - Magnus Nedregotten, this time on ETV2 here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

