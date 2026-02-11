X!

Lajal forced off with injury as Estonia's top 2 men's tennis stars meet in France

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Beatriz Ruivo/FPT
Estonia's top two men's tennis stars Mark Lajal (ATP No. 158) and Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 170) faced off at the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Pau, France on Wednesday.

However, the first-round match between the two Estonians was left unfinished with Glinka leading 6-3, 4-3 in the second set.

Lajal needed treatment several times during the contest before opting to withdraw after an hour and eleven minutes.

Glinka is up against Alexander Shevchenko (ATP No. 84) of Kazakhstan in round two.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

