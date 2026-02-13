Watch at 9:30: EU enlargement conference: Two steps forward, one step back?

The 2026 edition of the EU Enlargement Conference in Tallinn will take place on Friday, hosted by the International Center for Defense and Security. You can watch the discussions live on ERR News.

Overview

In the most recent EU enlargement package, more progress has been reported than for many years. It is significant that the European Commission has acknowledged the aspirations of four 'key enlargement partners' for completing accession negotiations: Montenegro in 2026, Albania in 2027, Moldova and Ukraine in 2028. For that to happen, the pace of reforms would have to be kept up or even accelerated.

Some of these candidate countries have crucial statehood issues to resolve beyond the processing of chapters and clusters. Other candidates are being realistic in not setting target dates at this stage, given various political impasses.

On the side of the EU, ways are needed to prepare policies and governance structures for enlargement and to overcome dysfunctional impediments to accession, like veto blockages for the opening of chapters for reasons unconnected to the EU acquis. Also, hearts and minds need to be won in member states to support the ratification of the upcoming Accession Treaties.

These and other issues, like a potential drive towards a new round of northern enlargement, will be discussed at the 2026 edition of the EU Enlargement Conference in Tallinn.

The conference is organised by the International Center for Defense and Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the European Commission Representation in Estonia and the embassies of Sweden and Cyprus.

Agenda

9:30-9:40 Introduction and welcome

Steven Blockmans, European Union Enlargement Conference Director, ICDS

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

9:40-10.00 Keynote address

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement

9:45-11:00 Panel I: Matching the need for speed and the merits-based approach

Which geopolitical interests are not being served due to delays in the EU enlargement/accession? How to secure sincere reforms on the fundamentals for membership? Are the gradual integration mechanisms working? Is there a need to simplify and streamline the pre-accession process and, if so, how? To couple or de-couple candidates?

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement

Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

Cristina Gherasimov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova

Ivan Ivanišević, Deputy Minister for EU Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro

Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia,

Moderator: Helga Kalm, Deputy Director, ICDS

11:15-13:00 Panel II: Bilateral disputes: when and how to resolve them?

Which types of bilateral disputes belong within and outside the accession negotiations? Who decides, how and when? What are the strengths and weaknesses of EU facilitation and/or external mediation and arbitration?

Brigid Laffan, Professor Emerita, European University Institute

Nikola Dimitrov, President, Balkan Center for Constructive Policies

Aivo Orav, Head of the EU Office in Kosovo and EU Special Representative in Kosovo

Moderator: Steven Blockmans, European Union Enlargement Conference Director, ICDS

14:00-15:15 Panel III: Costs and benefits of EU enlargement / integration capacity

What are the trends in public support for enlargement in EU member states? How can the EU institutions and member states communicate enlargement more strategically and effectively? How is the EU preparing to finance enlargement under the next 7-year budget? What ideas and plans exist to revise EU policies and governance structures more thoroughly to accommodate new members?

Miriam Kosmehl, Senior Expert Eastern Europe, Bertelsmann Stiftung

Johannes Tralla, Journalist at the Estonian Public Broadcasting

Irena Joveva, Member of the European Parliament

Keit Kasemets, Secretary of State, Government Office of Estonia

Moderator: Heather Grabbe, Senior Fellow, Bruegel

15:30-16:45 Panel IV: A new northern enlargement?

Why is Iceland reconsidering EU membership and what to expect from the referendum? What impact would its outcome have on the EEA and Norway's position on EU accession? What would a new northern enlargement mean for the EU and how fast could it happen?

Guðni Jóhannesson, Professor of History, University of Iceland, former President of Iceland

Pernille Rieker, Director of ARENA Centre for European Studies Norway

Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues at the European External Action Service

Asees Ahuja, Director EU Policy, Confederation of Swedish Enterprise

Moderator: Minna Ålander, Analyst, Analyst, Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies

16:45-17:00 Takeaways and Priorities

Siiri Königsberg, Director General, European Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Estonia

Marilena Raouna, Deputy Minister of European Affairs, Republic of Cyprus

Demetris Samuel, Ambassador, Embassy of Cyprus

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!