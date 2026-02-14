Gallery: Official ice road to Kihnu island set opens Saturday

Improved weather conditions on Saturday mean the Transport Administration has opened a second official ice road – this time to Kihnu island – after all. The ice road between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa will also be reopened no later than 3 p.m.

The route will be open to vehicles weighing up to 2.5 tonnes from noon on Saturday.

The ice road towards Kihnu is 12 kilometers long. Similar to the route between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, it will be open to traffic only during daylight hours – from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kihnu route starts just before Munalaiu Port in Pärnu.

In order for the ice road to remain open, the traffic regulations and rules for traveling on the ice road must be strictly observed.

More details about those regulations are available here.

Depending on the weather conditions, the ice road may be closed on an emergency basis. The Transport Administration recommends checking the current status of the ice roads on the TarkTee here.

In addition to the route between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa and the route to Kihnu, the Transport Administration is also working with its partners to open the 10-kilometer-long ice road to Vormsi on Sunday.

The ice road to Vormsi is scheduled to open on Sunday at 9 a.m.

"Both the Kihnu and Vormsi routes have a separate provision for any latecomers who want to use the route but do not plan to return. They will be allowed on the route from 4 p.m. so that other travelers can return before the ice road closes," said Hannes Vaidla, head of the western road maintenance department at the Transport Administration.

Earlier this week, the Transport Administration made preparations to open the Vormsi and Kihnu ice roads. However, it announced on Friday that due to difficult weather conditions, the openings would be postponed indefinitely.

---

