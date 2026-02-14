X!

Official ice road to Kihnu island set to open on Saturday

News
Ice road to Kihnu.
Ice road to Kihnu. Source: Kristi Raidla
News

Improved weather conditions on Saturday mean the Transport Administration will open a second official ice road – this time to Kihnu island – after all. The ice road between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa will also be reopened no later than 3 p.m.

The route will be open to vehicles weighing up to 2.5 tonnes from noon on Saturday.

The ice road towards Kihnu will be 12 kilometers long. Similar to the route between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa, it will be open to traffic only during daylight hours – from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kihnu route starts just before Munalaiu Port in Pärnu.

In order for the ice road to remain open, the traffic regulations and rules for traveling on the ice road must be strictly observed.

More details about those regulations are available here.

Depending on the weather conditions, the ice road may be closed on an emergency basis. The Transport Administration recommends checking the current status of the ice roads on the TarkTee here.

In addition to the route between Hiiumaa and Saaremaa and the route to Kihnu, the Transport Administration is also working with its partners to open the 10-kilometer-long ice road to Vormsi on Sunday.

The ice road to Vormsi is scheduled to open on Sunday at 9 a.m.

"Both the Kihnu and Vormsi routes have a separate provision for any latecomers who want to use the route but do not plan to return. They will be allowed on the route from 4 p.m. so that other travelers can return before the ice road closes," said Hannes Vaidla, head of the western road maintenance department at the Transport Administration.

Earlier this week, the Transport Administration made preparations to open the Vormsi and Kihnu ice roads. However, it announced on Friday that due to difficult weather conditions, the openings would be postponed indefinitely.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Mari Peegel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Buses added to Tartu–Valga route to make up for shortage of trains

12:02

Official ice road to Kihnu island set to open on Saturday

11:27

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening Updated

11:07

Martin Mölder: The year of losers

10:30

Estonian students giving new life to coffee grounds and old spoons

09:40

Gallery: Marita Liivak's new Pärnu exhibition explores privilege of introspection

09:00

Over 600 Narva residents form heart-shaped human chain for Valentine's Day

08:15

Heavy snow causes traffic disruptions in Võru and Põlva counties

13.02

Estonian politicians say cutting red tape could boost EU's competitiveness

13.02

Saturday's Eesti Laul final to feature full sign language interpretation

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

13.02

Estonia withdraws ambassador from Georgia amid cooling relations

13.02

Justice chancellor finds Tallinn's PVC ban illegal

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

11.02

Figure skater Aleksandr Selevko shrugs off fall, makes Winter Olympics free skate

13.02

Public driving on unofficial ice roads brings major safety concerns

12.02

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

13.02

Work on Estonia's first-ever wine grape variety underway

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo