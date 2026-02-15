X!

Vanilla Ninja win Eesti Laul 2026

Girl band Vanilla Ninja won the final of Eesti Laul on Saturday night and will be Estonia's representative at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May.

The winner was decided by two rounds of voting, by an international jury and the Estonian public.

In the first round, both the jury scores and the telephone vote were taken into account. After combining the points, Noep, Ollie and Vanilla Ninja advanced to the "superfinal".

Vanilla Ninja and their song "Too Epic to Be True" received 35 percent of the vote, followed by Noep (34 percent) and Ollie (31 percent).

Vanilla Ninja in the Eesti Laul finale 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Top 3:

1. Vanilla Ninja "Too Epic to Be True"
2. Noep "Days Like This"
3. Ollie "Slave"

Places 4-12:

4. Stockholm Cowboys "Last Man Standing"
5. Getter Jaani "The Game"
6. Ant x Minimal Wind "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"
7. Clicherik & Mäx "Jolly Roger"
8. Uliana "Rhythm of Nature" 
9. Laura Prits "Warrior"
10. Grete Paia "Taevas jäi üles"
11. Robert Linna "Metsik Roos"
12. Marta Pikani "Kell kuus"

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Helen Wright

