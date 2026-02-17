X!

Watch: Estonia's European champion Niina Petrõkina in Winter Olympic action live on ERR

Estonia's two-time European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina will make her Olympic debut on Tuesday evening in the short program. Watch all the action live on ETV2 or via the links in this article from 7.45 p.m.

Niina Petrõkina will take to the ice at 11 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday.

After winning the European championship title in front of her home crowd in Tallinn at the beginning of 2025, Petrõkina had a tough year, undergoing surgery in October on what had been a long-term Achilles tendon injury.

Three months later, however, Petrõkina defended her European gold in Sheffield and will now compete in the penultimate starting group at what is her first Winter Olympics.

"I don't feel any pressure, and I don't want to feel any, because pressure usually doesn't help. I just want to enjoy the moment," Petrõkina told ERR on Saturday.

Petrõkina's coach Svetlana Varnavskaja said the goal is for the Estonian to put in a beautiful performance and enjoy her first Olympics.

"Every subsequent competition is a new one, with new goals. Everything is new again, we forget who we are. We came here to show what we can do in these competitions, not what we have done before," Varnavskaja told ERR.

The last competitor will take to the ice at 11:52 p.m. Estonian time.

Follow the action live on ETV2 here from 7.45 p.m.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, ERR Sport

