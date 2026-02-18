X!

Expat Chinese in Estonia explains New Year traditions

Kaspar Wang explaining Chinese New Year traditions on Wednesday's edition of 'Terevisioon.'
Tuesday marked New Year in the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar

Chinese New Year celebrations last seven days, with the festivities already getting underway last night.

The overall New Year period lasts until March 3 this year.

Estonia-based content creator Kaspar Wang spoke to "Terevisioon" Wednesday morning.

"In China, there is a culture where young people work in big cities, but during Chinese New Year they have the opportunity to travel from their workplace back to their hometown and share a festive dinner with their family," Wang said, speaking fluent Estonian.

"Chinese New Year is like Christmas and New Year's Eve all in one, for the Chinese – it is the most festive and the most important time in Chinese culture."

There are 12 zodiac animal years in traditional Chinese culture, arranged in a fixed order, and on Tuesday, February 17 at precisely 2:02 p.m. Estonian time, the Year of the Fire Horse began.

This brings the color red, thought to bring good fortune, to the fore. "In China it is said that if it is your zodiac year, you should wear something red, because that year is a more sensitive and difficult time for you. The color red protects a person," Wang, himself born in the Year of the Horse, noted.

Children get pocket money in red fabric envelopes, placed under their pillows for protection. "Older people give pocket money to the younger ones. Chinese New Year is Chinese children's favorite day, as they receive a lot of pocket money on that day. Children place the money envelope under their pillow, as red protects a person, especially during sleep," Wang explained.

As for food, dumplings take pride of place at the center of the Lunar New Year dinner table, and are eaten together with family, he went on.

The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on the same day as the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: 'Terevisioon', presenters Katrin Viirpalu and Reimo Sildvee

