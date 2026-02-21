Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with Canadian city Sherbrooke

Tartu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Sherbrooke in Québec. The agreement establishes a structured framework for long-term cooperation in entrepreneurship, education, science and innovation between the two cities.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Kaili Ojamets, head of business development at Tartu City Government and Stephen Cabana, deputy director of the Service de développement économique de la Ville de Sherbrooke.

"This agreement provides a practical platform for connecting our business and research ecosystems and supporting companies and institutions seeking international partnerships," said Ojamets.

"By working through our economic development departments, we ensure a clear, coordinated, and impact-driven approach."

"With this umbrella agreement in place, the already strong collaboration between Tartu and Sherbrooke is set to accelerate," Cabana added.

"I look forward to translating our shared ambitions into tangible value for both ecosystems, including through a collaboration project already under discussion with a leading science park partner to support the internationalization of our companies."

Under the MoU, Tartu and Sherbrooke will collaborate on a non-binding basis to support internationalization and market access for companies, facilitate business partnerships and joint initiatives, and promote technology, knowledge, and talent exchange.

Cooperation also encourages joint research, pilot, and demonstration projects, as well as the sharing of best practices and strategic alignment between the two innovation ecosystems.

Sherbrooke is a major Canadian hub for higher education and advanced technologies, with a strong focus on research-driven innovation and international collaboration.

The MoU serves as a foundation for future project-based agreements and concrete initiatives, allowing ecosystem partners – such as universities, research centers, and companies – to build collaborations aligned with shared strategic priorities.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!