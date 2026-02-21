X!

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with Canadian city Sherbrooke

News
The City of Tartu (Estonia) and the City of Sherbrooke (Québec, Canada) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for long-term cooperation in entrepreneurship, education, science and innovation.
The City of Tartu (Estonia) and the City of Sherbrooke (Québec, Canada) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for long-term cooperation in entrepreneurship, education, science and innovation. Source: Tartu City Government
News

Tartu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Sherbrooke in Québec. The agreement establishes a structured framework for long-term cooperation in entrepreneurship, education, science and innovation between the two cities.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Kaili Ojamets, head of business development at Tartu City Government and Stephen Cabana, deputy director of the Service de développement économique de la Ville de Sherbrooke.

"This agreement provides a practical platform for connecting our business and research ecosystems and supporting companies and institutions seeking international partnerships," said Ojamets.

"By working through our economic development departments, we ensure a clear, coordinated, and impact-driven approach."

"With this umbrella agreement in place, the already strong collaboration between Tartu and Sherbrooke is set to accelerate," Cabana added.

"I look forward to translating our shared ambitions into tangible value for both ecosystems, including through a collaboration project already under discussion with a leading science park partner to support the internationalization of our companies."

Under the MoU, Tartu and Sherbrooke will collaborate on a non-binding basis to support internationalization and market access for companies, facilitate business partnerships and joint initiatives, and promote technology, knowledge, and talent exchange.

Cooperation also encourages joint research, pilot, and demonstration projects, as well as the sharing of best practices and strategic alignment between the two innovation ecosystems.

Sherbrooke is a major Canadian hub for higher education and advanced technologies, with a strong focus on research-driven innovation and international collaboration.

The MoU serves as a foundation for future project-based agreements and concrete initiatives, allowing ecosystem partners – such as universities, research centers, and companies – to build collaborations aligned with shared strategic priorities.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:32

All 3 of Estonia's offical ice roads closed Saturday due to weather conditions Updated

13:30

State spends €160,000 on crisis management training for top officials at spa

12:45

New drone academy to open at Tallinn University of Applied Sciences this fall

12:05

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with Canadian city Sherbrooke

11:25

Locals making most of winter weather to build ice trails across Estonia

10:40

Koidula and Luhamaa night-time border closures come into affect Monday

09:10

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

08:35

Russian icebreakers operating in Baltic Sea near Estonia

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

20.02

Ministry wants to give auxiliary police officers right to stop private vehicles

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

20.02

Estonia to boycott Milano Cortina Paralympics opening ceremony

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

20.02

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

19.02

Estonia plans 600 eastern border bunkers as Baltic Defense Line advances

19.02

Estonia's ski star Kelly Sildaru on injury, Eileen Gu and turning 24 at the Winter Olympics

10.01

Sildaru's father escapes abuse charge but still faces embezzlement case

19.02

Estonia jails Israeli citizen for spying for Russia's FSB

20.02

Estonia wants to give Waze and Google Maps direct access to traffic data

19.02

Rail Baltica rail costs in Estonia far lower per kilometer than in Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo