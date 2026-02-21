Hiiumaa–Saaremaa ice road closed Saturday due to rising sea levels

The Estonian Transport Administration has closed the Hiiumaa–Saaremaa ice road on Saturday due to rising sea levels.

"The Hiiumaa–Saaremaa route was closed because rising sea levels have caused water to accumulate on the ice road, making travel unsafe at this time," the Transport Administration announced on social media.

The Transport Administration opened this year's first ice road between Tärkma in Hiiumaa and Triigi in Saaremaa on February 8. The administration announced at the time that the ice road could be closed at any point depending on weather conditions.

The ice road was first closed on February 15 when cracks formed due to rising water levels. The ice road was then reopened on February 17.

