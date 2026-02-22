Public invited to flag-raising ceremony to mark Estonia's Independence Day

A public flag-raising ceremony will take place early on Tuesday morning at the Governor's Garden on Toompea in Tallinn to mark the anniversary of Estonia's independence.

The flag will be raised at 7:32 a.m. at Tall Hermann Tower, while Estonia's national anthem is played.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) will deliver a speech at the ceremony. Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say a blessing. Alex Palu Pukk, student of the Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre and winner of Voldemar Panso Prize, will read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis, former President Kersti Kaljulaid, former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, members of the Riigikogu and the Government, representatives of constitutional institutions and the diplomatic corps, the Estonian Flag Association and the leadership of the Defense Forces and the Defense League have been invited to the ceremony.

The flag guards of academic associations, patriotic organisations and schools will attend the ceremony in the Governor's Garden.

Crowds gathered to watch the flag raising ceremony at 7:32 a.m. on February 24, 2025, the 107th anniversary of Estonian independence. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The united male choir of the Estonian Male Choir Association, and Tallinn Police Orchestra will perform "Eesti lipp" ("Flag of Estonia", music by Enn Võrk, words by Martin Lipp; conductor Mariliis Kreintaal), "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God Save Estonia", music by Juhan Aavik, words by Aleksander Leopold Raudkepp; conductor Laine Randjärv), "Jää vabaks, Eesti meri" ("Stay Free, Estonian Sea!" by Viktor Konstantin Oxford; conductor Gustav Talmar), and "Kodumaa" ("Homeland", music by Raimond Kull, words by Mihkel Veske; conductor Riivo Jõgi).

The ceremony will end at around 8.05 a.m. and more information is available on the Riigikogu home page.

The flag-raising ceremony will be broadcast live on ETV and ETV2 with sign language interpretation, as well as on ETV+ and Vikerraadio.

Practical information:

On the occasion of the holiday, the Women's Home Defence will serve tea, and the Reservists Fund will serve sprat sandwiches at Toompea.

To provide a better view of the festive event, screens will be placed on Falgi tee and in the Governor's Garden, from which the flag-raising ceremony can also be watched.

Toompea will be closed to traffic from 6.30 a.m., and more general traffic changes will begin in the city from 7 a.m. due to the Defence Forces parade.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!