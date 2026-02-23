X!

Estonian Motorsports Museum (MOMU) puts collection up for sale

News
Exhibits at MOMU.
Exhibits at MOMU. Source: Pille Russi/MOMU
News

The Motorsports Museum in Turba closed its doors last fall due to low visitor numbers and a difficult economic climate. Its former director, Arno Sillat, is now selling the portion of the exhibition he owned.

Sillat said he will sell off or distribute the portion of the exhibition that belonged to him.

"I don't want to leave a seed behind that might spark the urge to start again," Sillat said.

He has already sold some of the museum exhibits he owned and distributed his trophies and helmets among his children.

Interest in the exhibits has been considerable, Sillat explained, though fewer people are ready to make an actual purchase.

In his assessment, interest in buying is split roughly evenly between foreign and Estonian buyers.

Sillat said he does not feel regret over closing the museum or selling the exhibits.

"It was done for a long time; we did it ourselves and financed it ourselves. But nothing in life lasts forever," Sillat said, adding that new challenges await him.

Exhibits deposited at the museum have been returned to their owners and items that were once on display at MOMU — such as an Estonia 21 formula car — can now be found for sale on car sales portals.

The Estonia series formula cars were produced at the Tallinn Experimental Auto Repair Factory and enjoyed major success in Soviet Union championships.

MOMU, which was located in the former Ellamaa power plant in Turba, operated for a total of eight years. According to Sillat, it was one of the largest motorsports museums in the world. The museum also hosted cultural events.

The MOMU exhibition featured various historic formula cars, motorcycles and rally cars, along with other motor sports-related items with which Estonian competitors achieved strong results in international competitions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Marcus Turovski

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Estonian Motorsports Museum (MOMU) puts collection up for sale

14:21

Ahead of Orthodox Lent, Estonian Setos celebrate Maslenitsa with local flair

13:14

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

12:28

Foreign national dies in pulp mill industrial accident

12:26

Gallery: Estonia's flagbearers take part in Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 finale

11:42

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

11:09

Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin Updated

11:07

Estonian skiers 15th, 29th in marathon dominated by Norway's Johannes Høsflot Kläbo

10:28

Estonia's only intestinal simulator helps researchers study digestion

09:59

3 more experts join Estonia's AI advisory council

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

21.02

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

21.02

Russian icebreakers operating in Baltic Sea near Estonia

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

21.02

Estonia prepared to tighten temporary residence permit process for Russian and Belarusian citizens

11:09

Reconstruction of Tallinn Hipodroomi intersection set to begin Updated

22.02

Vormsi island's ice road tourism boost hindering local residents' access

22.02

Drivers in Lääne County asked to delay journeys due to bad weather

20.02

Skier Henry Sildaru ends Estonia's Milano Cortina medals drought to take halfpipe olympic silver

22.02

Public invited to flag-raising ceremony to mark Estonia's Independence Day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo