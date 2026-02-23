X!

Marek Tamm: Do words a state make?

Opinion
Marek Tamm.
Marek Tamm. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Opinion

Because Estonia had no army, no national borders and no government in 1918, the republic began as a performative speech act: a 500-word manifesto substituted for real power and created an independent political subject, finds professor of cultural history at Tallinn University Marek Tamm in a minute lecture.

On February 24, 1918, Estonia had no fixed national borders, no functioning government apparatus, no military of its own and no international recognition. There was only a single written text, barely 500 words long, addressed "to all the peoples of Estonia." It was precisely this manifesto that created the framework within which Estonia could begin to see itself not as a province of a foreign state, but as an independent political subject.

The text was drafted on February 20–21 by a small circle of Estonian intellectuals working under complex and time-sensitive circumstances. The collapse of the Russian Empire and the Bolsheviks' rise to power had created a power vacuum in which the previous administrative apparatus had either disintegrated or lost its legitimacy. At the same time, German forces were rapidly advancing toward Estonia, making timing decisive: the declaration of independence had to take place before a new occupying power could establish its authority here.

The manifesto was printed and publicly proclaimed for the first time on February 23 in Pärnu, then distributed in print in Tallinn on February 24 and from there to other Estonian towns. The decision to mark February 24 as the republic's birthday emerged through debate, with the capital's strategic position proving decisive. The official decision was made on February 12, 1919, when the Estonian Provisional Government confirmed February 24 as the day of the proclamation of the republic and, a week later, made its public observance mandatory in all institutions and enterprises.

Yet even in the republic's early years, it was justifiably argued that Estonia's birthday could also be considered November 15 (28), 1917, when the Provisional Assembly declared itself the highest authority on Estonian soil; February 23, 1918, when the independence manifesto was first publicly read in Pärnu; June 4, 1919, when the Constituent Assembly enacted the provisional governance order of the "independent and sovereign" Republic of Estonia; or even February 2, 1920, when the Treaty of Tartu was signed between Estonia and Soviet Russia.

It can be said that the Republic of Estonia was born as an idea and was born on paper; it began as a speech act, as a performative political assertion that "Estonia, within its historical and ethnographic borders, is from this day forward declared an independent democratic republic." The Estonian Manifesto of Independence was at once a call to the inhabitants of Estonia to build the future state and a strategic message to the German forces who had arrived in the country: they were not conquering a former губерния of the Russian Empire, but the territory of an independent state.

But words alone were not enough. Years followed in which the fledgling republic had to defend its independence in the War of Independence and only then did the state secure its place in international law and diplomatic relations. As we mark the 108th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia this year, it may also be an opportunity to recall the powerful role words play in history — ideas and those moments when political thought becomes social reality.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:02

Lauri Hussar: Europe must free itself from fear of the future

07:58

Over 1,000 personnel to take part in Defense Forces annual parade

07:44

Kristen Michal: A time of heightening value conflicts

07:42

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

23.02

Gallery: Independence Day celebrations in Pärnu

23.02

Marek Tamm: Do words a state make?

23.02

Ida-Viru County vocational school ends Russian-language continuing education

23.02

Arashk Azizi: What does it mean to be Estonian?

23.02

Estonia extends vocational programs to create path to higher education

23.02

Ministry: Estonia might hit LULUCF target after all

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.02

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

23.02

Estonia's Olympic silver medalist Henry Sildaru: Homecoming scarier than the event

20.02

Nazgul the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog: A breed also found in Estonia

23.02

Arashk Azizi: What does it mean to be Estonian?

23.02

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

07:42

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

23.02

Gallery: Ukrainians in Estonia mark full-scale invasion anniversary with rally

21.02

Estonian universities increasingly replacing master's theses with final exams

22.02

Estonia mulls new food labeling system

23.02

Foreign national dies in pulp mill industrial accident

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo