Estonian PM on Nordic-Baltic joint visit to Ukraine to mark war anniversary

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) is visiting Kyiv on Tuesday alongside Baltic and Nordic leaders to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The eight leaders will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their time in the Ukrainian capital and attend a Coalition of the Willing meeting.

The visit will be led by Michal as Estonia holds the rotating chairmanship of the NB8.

"Estonia, together with the Nordic and Baltic countries, has been among Ukraine's strongest supporters since the very beginning of the war," he said in a statement.

Kristen Michal greeting Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on February 24, 2026. Source: Riigikantselei

The meeting will be followed by a press conference with the NB8 leaders and Zelenskyy.

Participating in the joint visit are the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir; the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa; the Minister of National Defence of Lithuania Robertas Kaunas, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre; the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson; the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb; and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen.

Also present in Kyiv are the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković; the President of the European Council, António Costa; and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Today in Kyiv, the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) leaders stand with our Ukrainian friends on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.



Russia chose to launch its war on Estonia's Independence Day. We have not forgotten the price of freedom.



Estonia will continue to do… pic.twitter.com/Waba6a3lWg — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) February 24, 2026

Estonian Independence Day celebrations

Michal also celebrated the 108th anniversary of Estonian independence on the train to Kyiv, as the two events are both marked on February 24.

"Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on the very day Estonia celebrates its Independence Day. We know how precious freedom is, and we will do everything in our power to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace," he said.

Photographs show the prime minister tucking into a plate of kiluvõileib – sprat sandwiches – traditionally eaten by Estonians on Independence Day on the train.

The open sandwiches usually feature butter, sprats, egg and sometimes onion on rye bread. They are commonly served with a small paper Estonian flag on a cocktail stick.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal celebrating Estonian Independence Day on the train to Kyiv. Source: Jürgen Randma

Earlier this week, the prime minister gave his annual independence speech, where he highlighted the shifting geopolitical picture as well as domestic issues.

"Nothing easy lies ahead. In 2026, we will likely see movement on a collision course. The desire to go back or forward, east or west, toward closure or openness, will clash. Every Estonian's inner voice tells them what to do and which direction to support," he said.

"My vision is clear. Estonia must be aggressively future-oriented. We must build our future on education, science, human quality and rapid responsiveness to change. Pay phones and collective farms are not coming back, no matter how desperately some parties may be waiting for the fax to come in their headquarters. Those times are over. Fear of the future cannot be a successful strategy."

