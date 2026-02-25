X!

Tram collision temporarily disrupts 2 lines

The two trams collided at the Lubja stop in central Tallinn on Wednesday morning.
Services on two tram lines have been suspended after a collision on Wednesday morning, which injured several people.

Tram services on lines two and four have been suspended before the Lubja stop – one after the bus station towards Suur-Paala – after one tram rear-ended another.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Kiira Udu said that the authority was notified at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday that there had been a traffic accident on Lubja tänav, in central Tallinn.

According to preliminary information received, a tram traveling toward the city center braked suddenly, causing one passenger on board to fall and sustain injuries as a result. An ambulance was called for that injured passenger, and the tram continued its journey.

Shortly afterward, a second tram following the tram which had just departed the scene also braked suddenly, making an emergency stop to avoid a collision. As a result of this emergency stop, a third tram rear ended with the second tram.

This led to more people having to be hospitalized for checks; ambulance crews transported a total of five people to the hospital. Tram traffic at the scene was been suspended as a result of the incident. As of 12 p.m., Tallinn Transport (TLT) announced that tram traffic on both routes, line 2 and line 4, had reopened, but that it would "take time" for scheduled tram services to resume. 

The PPA said all tram drivers were found to be sober, and the exact circumstances of the incident are being clarified, the spokesperson added.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include information on the incident, hospitalizations and the reopening of tram routes 2 and 4.

Editor: Helen Wright, Andrew Whyte

