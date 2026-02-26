Watch: Estonia v Sweden in men's basketball World Cup qualifier Friday evening

The Estonian men's national basketball team are in World Cup qualifying action on Friday evening, with an away game against Sweden. Watch the game live on ETV2 or via the link in this article.

Estonia go into Friday's game in Stockholm in third place in their World Cup qualifying group, with 3 points from their first two games.

After winning 94-93 against Slovenia in dramatic fashion in November, Estonia then went down 92-97 to Czechia on December 1.

Sweden began their campaign with two defeats.

After Friday's game, the two sides will meet again in Tallinn on Sunday, March 1.

Estonia will finish their qualifying campaign in July with a home game against Slovenia, followed by a trip to Czechia.

The next FIBA Basketball World Cup takes place in 2027 in Qatar.

Live coverage of Friday's game begins at 7.50 p.m. (Estonian time).

---

