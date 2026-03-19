All train services suspended at Balti jaam station after software failure

Trains traveling in all directions from and to Tallinn's Balti Jaam station have been suspended after a software failure in Estonian Railways' traffic management systems.

"In essence, this failure means a situation where traffic controllers are unable to manage train operations, as the necessary functions cannot be carried out at the station," said Monika Lilles, communications manager at Estonian Railways.

Efforts are underway to restore the situation, and updates will be provided as soon as the system is operational again, she added.

The company does not yet know when services will resume.

Elron said several morning departures have been canceled, and some trains will start or terminate at Ülemiste station.

Estonian Railways recommends checking Elron's website for the latest information on arriving and departing trains, as well as possible replacement buses.

In the event of long delays, passengers are generally entitled to ticket refunds or compensation in accordance with Elron's procedures.

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