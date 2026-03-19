Train services running again after Balti jaam station software failure

Some train services have been restored after a software failure in Estonian Railways' traffic management systems. on Thursday morning, although disruptions are expected throughout the day.

At 9:30 a.m., the traffic control system software was restored, Elron said.

"Now the restoration of normal operations will begin and trains will be able to run again. However, there may still be delays during the day, as the morning failure affected the traffic schedule," said Monika Lilles, communications manager at AS Eesti Raudtee.

Due to the malfunction, traffic controllers were unable to manage train operations because the necessary functions could not be performed at the station, Lilles explained.

Passenger train traffic will resume during the day, Elron said, but added that the morning outage will affect services throughout today.

"After AS Eesti Raudtee restored the infrastructure, we were able to gradually resume traffic from 9:32 a.m. The first trains on the Paldiski–Tallinn and Turba–Tallinn routes are running, and the first train has arrived at Balti Jaam again," said Kristo Mäe, communications manager at Elron.

"Due to extensive infrastructure disruption, more than 40 trips were canceled this morning, and passengers should expect deviations from the regular timetable throughout the day," he added.

The disruption occurred around 6 a.m. this morning. While some Elron trains were able to operate to and from Ülemiste or Kitseküla stations, westbound traffic (Tallinn–Pääsküla/Keila/Turba/Paldiski/Kloogaranna) was at a complete standstill.

Estonian Railways recommends checking Elron's website for the latest information on arriving and departing trains, as well as possible replacement buses.

In the event of long delays, passengers are generally entitled to ticket refunds or compensation in accordance with Elron's procedures.

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