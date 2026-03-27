New Swedbank ATMs bring several changes

Market leader Swedbank will gradually replace its ATMs with newer models the card readers of which will no longer swallow bank cards whole.

According to Swedbank customer service head Ede Raagmets, the updated card reader makes using ATMs simpler and smoother for customers.

"The card only needs to be inserted halfway and remains partially visible throughout the transaction. This helps prevent situations where the machine fails to return the card. In addition, it supports the ATM's smooth and stable operation even under heavier usage," Raagmets explained.

The existing logic remains in place: when withdrawing cash, the ATM returns the card first and only then dispenses the money. "This helps reduce cases where bank cards are forgotten in the machine," she added.

The updates also affect the cash deposit and withdrawal slots, which have been made smaller for security reasons. This also reduces the likelihood of foreign objects, such as coins, being accidentally inserted into the ATM and interfering with its operation.

Swedbank ATMs can still be used without a physical bank card, meaning customers can make transactions by tapping with a phone, smartwatch or ring. "Payments with smart devices have increased over time and this option is increasingly used to withdraw cash from ATMs as well," Raagmets said.

Swedbank has Estonia's largest cash network: in addition to 365 ATMs, customers can withdraw cash at nearly 800 service locations across the country. Cash withdrawals for Swedbank customers are available at Olerex, Coop, R-Kiosk, Aldar Market, Alexela, Meie Toidukaubad and Tartu Terminal. In total, cash can be withdrawn at nearly 1,200 locations across Estonia.

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