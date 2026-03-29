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PPA launches migration advice English-language social media page

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Phone (Photo is illustrative).
Phone (Photo is illustrative). Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has launched an English-language advice account on social media to help foreigners in Estonia navigate the immigration system.

The account has been made on Facebook and is called Estonian Migration Advice and was launched earlier this month.

The introduction says the information is "posted by migration advisers of the Police and Border Guard Board."

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