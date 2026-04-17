Resident Advisor's Paul Clement talks Estonian roots, worldwide clubs

During Tallinn Music Week (TMW), Resident Advisor co-founder Paul Clement spoke about his Estonian roots, global club culture and why he believes nightlife will endure.

Founded in 2001 as a passion project between friends, Resident Advisor (RA) has grown into a global platform covering electronic music, club culture and events in major cities worldwide.

The site aggregates listings for clubs and electronic music events, highlights new releases and publishes influential album charts.

One of the founders, Australian-born Paul Clement, is also part of the Estonian diaspora, with citizenship passed down through his grandparents from Saaremaa.

Speaking to ERR's Tõnu Karjatse, Clement admitted his relationship with his Estonian roots wasn't always clear-cut growing up.

How Estonian do you feel?

The simple answer is yes, I do. I grew up in Australia, but my Estonian grandparents lived right nearby, and I spent a lot of time with them.

They lived a kind of Saaremaa life in Sydney — they built a sauna in the yard, smoked fish in the garage, kept chickens and spoke Estonian with us. They taught us the culture, and at Christmas we sang Estonian Christmas songs. But as a kid, I didn't really understand what all of that meant.

I left Australia around the time RA was just starting in 2001, and now, having spent most of my time outside Australia and visiting Estonia a few times, that sense of identity and cultural belonging has changed as well.

Seems like the further I am from Australia, the more I feel those Estonian traits in myself. Australia will always be home, and I've lived in London for more than 15 years already, and this is home now. But the feeling I'm connected with Estonia keeps growing stronger

Interestingly, just this year I've been running into Estonian people by chance. I've visited here four times before.

How familiar are you with Estonia's electronic music scene?

I wouldn't say very. I know the band Collage, which I discovered recently through a Swedish producer, and I really like them.

I've visited a few clubs and met promoters, venue owners and people working in the industry, but I wouldn't say I know the Estonian electronic music scene well enough to define it in any meaningful way.

Where do Tallinn and Estonia sit on RA's map more broadly? How vibrant is the local club scene in your view?

I work with clubs and venues around the world, and our biggest challenge is supporting local club scenes.

Tallinn has a solid number of clubs and, as you can see, a very passionate audience. But the economic scale of major cities doesn't really work in places with smaller populations.

When I talk to club owners or promoters, I often hear how difficult it is to stay afloat, and how they have to support a range of music, host performances or whatever it takes to keep people coming.

The same has happened in Tallinn, where Club Hall ceased regular operations last year. There's a common perception that young people don't go out anymore. Any advice?

It's a difficult situation for sure. We mainly work with venue owners and promoters who use our platform to reach audiences; we sell tickets and share event info.

The reality is that many independent venues, clubs and businesses in this sector are still grappling with the economic fallout of COVID. It was incredibly hard for the music industry to lose its entire event-based income almost overnight.

Paul Clement. Source: TMW

We realized that about 90 percent of our business depended on the event economy — without clubs, we couldn't function.

The optimistic view, even if it doesn't offer much hope, is that club culture has always survived. And it has survived on the margins, without support from governments or institutions.

Only recently have cities started talking about the nighttime economy and offering support. That came up here at the Tallinn Music Week conference too.

But broadly speaking, we're still seeing new events emerge. And people are going out more again, and that trend hasn't slowed.

Personally, I'm not convinced that people have stopped going out or that club culture is dying. But it's clear that club owners are under pressure, especially in smaller cities like Tallinn, where you need regular nights to stay sustainable.

This is where institutions come into play in helping people — especially young people — come together. We need to find a balance between sustainable business and supporting culture, and understand how important both are for society. I'm not saying it should all rely on donations and taxpayer money, but it is possible to get through this difficult situation.

So it comes back to how optimistic and passionate people are about keeping what they consider important alive?

Yes. Where there's a will, there's a way.

There are so many truly passionate people putting everything on the line for a successful event, and in the end, that can really pay off. The risks they take to organize events in a community that matters to them — that's something we really respect and support.

We haven't touched on AI and the challenges involved yet. What do you think could change in club culture in the next five years?

I don't even know what AI might change in a week's time, so it's hard to look that far ahead. But what's clear is that it will change how we work, and across many fields.

There's still a lot to be said about how AI will affect creativity, music and culture. But I think people will still want to come together, and to see other people perform — and I don't see that changing.

I hope people learn to use technology for good and for developing their creativity in different forms. Of course, machines can make music too, but what that really means or where it will lead, I can't really say yet.

Robot DJs or AI-run club events?

Yes, that could happen. Maybe not in the near future.

As humans, we still want to decide who we see and how we interact with the world.

From an optimistic angle, if AI manages to free us from our screens and give us more time to go out, maybe we'll actually want to spend more time together in person. And that in itself would already be a very valuable outcome.

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