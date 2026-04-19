Justice minister hires advisors connected to Parempoolsed

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta, a member of Eesti 200 party, recently hired advisers from a different political party, Parempoolsed, but denies that this hints at her future affiliation.

Pakosta recently hired Mart Einasto and Marta Liisa Staalfeldt to be her new advisers.

Einasto, a former Isamaa member, joined Parempoolsed in 2022 and ran on the party's list at the 2025 local election. Staalfeldt, who joined Parempoolsed about two years ago, left the party on February 16.

"Estonia is a small country, and in a small country there are few good people. Ministers have political advisers and nonpolitical advisers. When there are few good people, you look among those who are available," Pakosta told ERR.

"Mart Einasto is a top manager with very long experience who has dealt with very complicated merger tasks. In the field of the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, we are also currently dealing with several complex organizational issues, whether that be court reform or the merging of IT houses. His experience specifically in managing organizations, with difficult mergers and complex consolidations, is the reason why he is an adviser," she said.

"And when we are talking about Marta Staalfeldt, I do not check whether a person is in some party or not. Before hiring someone, I look only at the person's competence, and I am very satisfied with her competence. She also helps me with matters connected with foreign relations and with explaining Estonia's positions," the minister added.

Eesti 200 general assembly on March 29, 2026. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"I have never looked at people's party affiliation. In fact, the law also prohibits it. Not hiring someone because of party affiliation is discrimination, and that is prohibited by law," she continued.

ERR asked Pakosta if her choice had caused problems within the party.

"I think that [Eesti 200 leader] Kristina Kallas had an adviser belonging to the Centre Party for quite a long time," Pakosta replied.

The minister said her choice of advisers does not hint at her political future.

Eesti 200's polling is below the 5 percent threshold and may not win seats in the next election in spring 2027. However, Parempoolsed, which is not represented in the Riigikogu but is polling at around 6 percent.

"I categorically reject that question," Pakosta said, when asked about her future in Eesti 200. "I remind you that Section 12 of the Constitution says that no one may be treated worse because of their party affiliation."

"Discrimination is prohibited and punishable in Estonia. No other conclusions can be drawn from this except that it is prohibited and punishable," she continued.

Siim Kiisler. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Siim Kiisler, vice chairman of Parempoolsed, said Pakosta's move shows that Eesti 200 has ceased to function as a united party.

"In such a situation, it is logical that Liisa Pakosta does not choose her advisers according to party affiliation. Eesti 200 has, in any case, ceased functioning as a party. Different Eesti 200 ministers have such different views. The fact that she has hired an intelligent person as an adviser is normal," he commented.

Kiisler added that Parempoolsed has a principle that the party does not tell its members where they should work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!